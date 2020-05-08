2020 Oregon State Fair Is Canceled
The Oregon State Fair Council confirms the 2020 Oregon State Fair is officially canceled. The Fair was originally scheduled to run August 28th through September 7th.
In her morning press conference, Governor Brown underscored large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals, and conventions will not be able to return until there is a reliable treatment or prevention, such as a vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority advised that any large gathering, at least through September, should either be canceled or significantly modified.
“The safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, competitors, performers, sponsors, vendors, contractors, volunteers and staff has always been — and will always be our top priority,” said Mike Paluszak, director and CEO of the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center. “We are saddened by the news, but support our state leaders in their efforts to keep all Oregonians safe in the wake of COVID-19.”
The organization’s leadership is meeting over the next few weeks to see if there are any alternative options to consider in lieu of the original event.