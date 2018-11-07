2018 Oregon Midterm Election Roundup

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) –

Governor Kate Brown Re-Elected:

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has been re-elected, winning her first full term as leader of the Pacific Northwest state.

Brown bested Republican Knute Buehler, who proved to be a strong challenger in a state where the GOP has a difficult time winning high-profile offices.

Brown was first appointed governor in February 2015 after John Kitzhaber resigned. She easily was elected in her own right in 2016 to finish out the term of John Kitzhaber, who resigned amid accusations of influence peddling involving his fiancee.

The 58-year-old Brown was a long-time state lawmaker before becoming secretary of state in 2009.

Measure 102:

Oregon voters have passed a measure that amends the state constitution to allow government entities to use revenue from affordable housing bonds toward public-private development partnerships.

Measure 102 was leading in returns Tuesday night.

The measure’s passage will give city and county governments more flexibility to work with private developers and non-profit organizations when developing much-needed affordable housing projects.

Until now, the government entity that used bond revenue for affordable housing had to retain complete ownership of the project, which limited the size of projects and the ability to secure more federal tax credits.

The measure was referred to votes by state lawmakers with bipartisan support and there was no major opposition to it.

Measure 104:

Oregon voters have rejected a measure that amends the state constitution to require a legislative supermajority for bills that raises revenue through tax exemptions, deductions, credits or fees.

The measure’s failure means nothing changes.

Three-fifths of lawmakers in both legislative houses must approve bills that raise or impose new taxes but other ways of raising revenue — such as trimming tax deductions — still will only require a simple majority vote.

Those who opposed Measure 104 said it was an attempt to curb the power of Democrats, who currently hold the majority in both legislative houses.

Those in favor worried that state lawmakers would trim tax deductions and exemptions or increase fees to boost revenue.

Measure 105:

Oregon voters have rejected a measure that would have repealed the state’s first-in-the-nation immigrant sanctuary law.

Measure 105 was trailing in returns Tuesday night.

Oregon became America’s first sanctuary state when it adopted a law in 1987 preventing law enforcement from detaining people who are in the United States illegally but have not broken other laws.

Supporters of Measure 105, the repeal measure, said the law shields people who have committed crimes from potential deportation.

Those who back the sanctuary law say it was passed to address racial profiling.

The measure has split law enforcement.

Measure 106:

Oregon voters have rejected a measure prohibiting state funding for most abortions.

Measure 106 was trailing in returns Tuesday night. The measure’s failure leaves in place insurance coverage for abortions for women who received their health care through state Medicaid.

The federal government bans Medicaid funding for abortion, except in cases of rape or incest or to save a mother’s life.

Oregon is one of 17 states that uses its own money to provide abortions to women eligible for Medicaid.

Under Measure 106, the state Constitution would have allowed funding for abortion only if a woman is in danger of death because of her physical condition or in cases where funding is required under federal law, which now includes rape and incest.

Voters in Oregon had rejected funding bans in 1978 and 1986.

All five Congressional Representatives Re-Elected:

Oregon’s five congressional representatives have all been re-elected.

Democrats Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader won Tuesday night.

The state’s long GOP House member, Greg Walden in eastern Oregon’s 2nd District, also prevailed. Walden’s Democratic opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, had staged a long-shot bid to unseat Walden in the high desert, forests and mountains of the 70,000-square-mile (180,000- square-kilometer) district – the second-biggest in America among states with multiple districts.

Oregon’s Least Populous County Has Biggest Turnout Of Voters:

The secretary of state’s office said that as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 79.5 percent of Wheeler County voters had cast ballots.

The county’s population is around 1,300. Located in the high desert of central Oregon, the county seat is Fossil.

Statewide, voter turnout by 5 p.m. Tuesday was 57.6 percent with 1,592,223 ballots received