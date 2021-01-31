20 year old Salem man arrested after City owned cars were set on fire
Two cars that belong to the City of Salem were set on fire at the “Pringle Parkade” on High Street.
A few days later Salem Police identified 20 year old Mathew Mungenast as a possible suspect.
According to police he was arrested for unrelated crimes.
A follow up investigation lead to the following charges:
- Arson in the second degree
- Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and
- Criminal mischief in the in the first degree
Police say Mungenast is currently being held at the Marion County Correctional Facility.
The estimated damage to the cars was valued at $45,0