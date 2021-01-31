      Weather Alert

20 year old Salem man arrested after City owned cars were set on fire

Jan 31, 2021 @ 1:07pm

Two cars that belong to the City of Salem were set on fire at the “Pringle Parkade” on High Street.

A few days later Salem Police identified 20 year old Mathew Mungenast as a possible suspect.

According to police he was arrested for unrelated crimes.

A follow up investigation lead to the following charges:

  • Arson in the second degree
  • Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and
  • Criminal mischief in the in the first degree

Police say Mungenast is currently being held at the Marion County Correctional Facility.

The estimated damage to the cars was valued at $45,0

