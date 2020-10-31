20 Year Old Lebanon Woman Killed In Lincoln County Crash, Driver Arrested
Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police were called out on reports of a crash involving multiple cars on Hwy 20 near milepost 20.
Authorities say early investigation revealed that 27 year old Daniel Ruiz of Monroe was driving eastbound when his pickup truck allegedly crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with two cars before colliding with a car being driven by 20 year old Lexi Brockmann of Lebanon.
Brockman was pronounced dead.
The first two collisions did not lead to any serious injuries according to police.
According to a police press release “Ruiz was arrested for outstanding warrants in Linn and Benton counties. He was also charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Manslaughter II. He was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.”