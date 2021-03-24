20 Oregon Counties Expand Vaccine Access
This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
SALEM, Ore. — 20 counties in Oregon have expanded access to the COVID vaccine ahead of schedule.
The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.
They can now begin vaccinating all individuals in Phase 1B, Group 6 ahead of the previously scheduled date of March 29th.
Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties are not jumping forward in the vaccination timeline.
Earlier this week, officials said the state would speed up vaccinations to meet President Biden’s goal of making all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1st.