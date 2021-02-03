20-minutes with Driveways Director Andrew Ahn
In Brief: Driveways was legendary actor, Brian Dennehy’s last movie. But don’t see the movie just for that. The film is a good one. Late last week, Friday Flicks with Gary critic Gary Wolcott sat down for a conversation about the film with director, Andrew Ahn.
Click here to see the Friday Flicks with Gary interview with Driveways director, Andrew Ahn.
Click here to read Gary Wolcott’s review of Driveways.
Director: Andrew Ahn
Stars: Brian Dennehy, Lucas Jaye, Hong Chau, Jerry Adler, Christine Ebersole
Rated PG-13 for some language and mature themes. Don’t just see it because of Brian Dennehy. See this one because it’s a great little movie filled with terrific performances.
You can stream this movie on view on demand.
