20 Is Plenty Milestone Today In Portland

Portland, Oregon – (PBOT) ’20 is plenty’ speed limit campaign hits milestone with final sign installation – The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) will install Portland’s final 20 mph speed limit sign at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9th, completing the city’s shift to 20 mph speed limits on residential streets.
News media are invited to watch a PBOT sign crew install the sign at SE Salmon Street, just east of 122nd Avenue. A PBOT spokesperson will be available for interviews about the speed limit reduction and bills pending in the legislature that would provide more local control over setting speed limits.
PBOT would like to thank state Rep. Rob Nosse, of Portland, who sponsored House Bill 2682 in 2017 that allowed the City of Portland to reduce speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph on residential streets. In the current legislative session, Senate Bill 558 would allow other cities in Oregon to have the opportunity to lower residential speed limits to 20 mph. This speed limit reduction is currently only allowed in Portland, but the City of Portland supports the effort, led by the League of Oregon Cities, to allow more cities to have 20 mph speed limits on residential streets.
The Portland City Council approved the change, implementing HB 2682, in January 2018, and PBOT crews started replacing 25 mph speed limit signs the next month.
As of April 1, 2018, all local residential streets in Portland have had 20 mph speed limits. The final 20 mph sign installation on Tuesday completes the doubling of residential speed limit signs citywide—from fewer than 1,000 signs to more than 2,000.
The additional signs ensure that people driving are aware of the new residential speed limit. After April 9, PBOT will continue to adjust 20 mph signage based on engineering judgment and maintenance needs.
The speed reduction will make streets safer, and help Portland achieve Vision Zero, the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries.
