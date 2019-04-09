20 Is Plenty Milestone Today In Portland

News media are invited to watch a PBOT sign crew install the sign at SE Salmon Street, just east of 122nd Avenue. A PBOT spokesperson will be available for interviews about the speed limit reduction and bills pending in the legislature that would provide more local control over setting speed limits. PBOT would like to thank state Rep. Rob Nosse, of Portland, who sponsored House Bill 2682 in 2017 that allowed the City of Portland to reduce speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph on residential streets. In the current legislative session, Senate Bill 558 would allow other cities in Oregon to have the opportunity to lower residential speed limits to 20 mph. This speed limit reduction is currently only allowed in Portland, but the City of Portland supports the effort, led by the League of Oregon Cities, to allow more cities to have 20 mph speed limits on residential streets.