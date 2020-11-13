20 Farms In Washington State Fined For COVID-19 Violations
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Three Mid-Columbia farms are among those receiving the biggest fines in the state from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries for serious violations of agriculture regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Tri-City Herald reports more than 20 farms have been cited for inadequate COVID-19 precautions.
While King Fuji Ranch has been issued the largest fine for agriculture coronavirus-related violations to date, officials say an investigation involving workers who died is underway at Gebbers Farm Operations in Bridgeport.
Both companies have 15 days to appeal the fines.