2 Year Old Girl Shot By Pellet Gun In North Portland

Apr 11, 2020 @ 9:36am

A 2 year old girl is recovering after being shot with what is thought to be a high-powered pellet gun in a North Portland neighborhood.

The incident happened late Friday morning.

The child’s father told officers that he was out on a walk on North Willis Boulevard with his daughter on his shoulders.

He said that his daughter suddenly began crying in pain.

Moments later he says that he discovered a small penetration injury to the child’s buttocks area.

At the hospital, X-Rays revealed what appeared to be a pellet projectile lodged an inch deep in the child.

The injury is non-life-threatening.

Police are now asking for help to solve who could of shot the girl.

 

