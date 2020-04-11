2 Year Old Girl Shot By Pellet Gun In North Portland
A 2 year old girl is recovering after being shot with what is thought to be a high-powered pellet gun in a North Portland neighborhood.
The incident happened late Friday morning.
The child’s father told officers that he was out on a walk on North Willis Boulevard with his daughter on his shoulders.
He said that his daughter suddenly began crying in pain.
Moments later he says that he discovered a small penetration injury to the child’s buttocks area.
At the hospital, X-Rays revealed what appeared to be a pellet projectile lodged an inch deep in the child.
The injury is non-life-threatening.
Police are now asking for help to solve who could of shot the girl.