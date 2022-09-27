2 Wounded In Portland Shootings

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in Portland between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A man was shot in the leg at Northeast 40th and Halsey near the Hollywood Transit Center around 10:00pm.

Another man was shot several times around 12:30am near Southeast 160th and Stark.

There has not been an arrest in either shooting.

More than 900 people have been wounded this year in the city with 58 losing their lives to gun violence.