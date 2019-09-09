2 Tornado Warnings Within 2 Hours In Portland Metro Area
Photo: MGN
Portland, Ore. — Sunday evening, the National Weather Service in Portland issued two tornado warnings in the Portland Metro Area.
The first happened about 6:45 p.m. in western Multnomah County.
Our news partner KGW spoke with a man who says his property was damaged by that storm.
The second tornado warning a short time later in Clark County.
Some dramatic photos were posted to social media in the Orchards area.
The National Weather Service says they will have investigators out Tuesday to survey the damage to make a determination if there was in fact a tornado that touched down in either location.