2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff’s Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A crash early Wednesday morning took the lives of two people and critically injured four others including a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy.
Investigators say a vehicle with five students from Southridge High School inside allegedly ran a red light and hit the marked patrol car at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard just before 12:30am.
Two people in the passenger vehicle died at the scene. They’re identified as Matthew Amaya and Juan “Pablo” Pacheco Aguilera, both juniors at Southridge. The driver and two other passengers along with the deputy are in critical condition.
The deputy has been identified as Michael Trotter.
The sheriff’s office held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon:
The Beaverton School District released the following statement from Superintendent Don Grotting:
“It is with deep sadness that I share with you some devastating news impacting the Beaverton School District today, and in particular the Southridge High School community. Early this morning, there was a serious accident involving two cars. One was driven by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy and the other by a Southridge student. Four other Southridge students were in the student’s vehicle. The deputy, driver and two student passengers have been hospitalized. Two other Southridge student passengers died. We are devastated to learn of these deaths. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who are currently hospitalized. We also want to extend our condolences and support to the Southridge community. We have extra counselors at school today to support all those in need. Please keep all these families in your thoughts.”
We’re here for you, @southridgehigh ❤️#BSDtogether pic.twitter.com/jYuQBV95SD
— Beaverton Schools (@BeavertonSD) April 27, 2022
We’re here for you, @southridgehigh ❤️#BSDtogether pic.twitter.com/jYuQBV95SD
— Beaverton Schools (@BeavertonSD) April 27, 2022
The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team had the area closed for about six hours.