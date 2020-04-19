2 New Deaths, 66 More Oregonians Infected; Number Of Cases Drops In Klamath County
Portland, Ore. – Two more Oregonians have died from Covid-19 bringing the state’s total to 74. On Sunday, 66 more residents tested positive. Including almost two dozen new people in Marion coun, and 21 new people in Multnomah county. Oregon now has 1,910 people infected statewide.
We’re learning more about the latest Oregonians to die from Covid-19. A 68-year-old man from Washington county recently died from the virus at OHSU. A 64-year-old man from Benton county recently died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Both had other medical conditions.
The number of people infected actually went down in Klamath county by one. A previous case reported there, turned out to be from Washington state and not Oregon.
To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.