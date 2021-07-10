2 killed in Saturday Morning Shooting at Salem Cantina

      Breaking News
Jul 10, 2021 @ 9:27am

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday Morning Salem Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Woody’s Cantina on Hawthorne Av NE.

Officers say when they arrived people were fleeing from the area. Officers headed in to make sure there was no longer a threat in the area and found two victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital where they died of their wounds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

