2 Dead, Sheriff’s Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash

Apr 27, 2022 @ 8:53am

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A crash early Wednesday morning took the lives of two people and critically injured four others including a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators say a vehicle with five people inside allegedly ran a red light and hit the marked patrol car at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard just before 12:30am.

Two people in the passenger vehicle died at the scene.  All others were taken to the hospital.

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team had the area closed for about six hours.

