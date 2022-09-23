2 Dead after Fatal Crash in Hillsboro

MGN

Two people are dead after a high speed crash in Hillsboro. Police say about 7:40 last night, a car was speeding south on 185th and slammed into another car turning onto the road from the Sunset Square shopping center. The car that was turning was cut in half by the impact and burst into flames. BOTH people inside that car died. Police say two people were in the speeding car. One was taken to the hospital.. the other ran from the scene and has not been found. Police have not released the names of those involved yet.