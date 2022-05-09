      Weather Alert

2 Dead, 3 Injured In Crash Near Longview

May 9, 2022 @ 11:25am
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators say alcohol, marijuana use and speed are believed to be involved in a crash that killed two people and injured three others early Sunday morning.

The vehicle they were all riding in crashed into a tree at Pacific Way and Lone Oak Road around 12:45am.

Passengers 21-year-old Nicholas Krusmark and 23-year-old Clayton Carney, both from Longview, died.

A 20-year-old woman from Chehalis driving the vehicle was critically injured.  She was transported by Life Flight.  Two other passengers were also treated at the hospital for injuries.

Investigators say the pavement was wet when the vehicle began to slide, crossed the oncoming lane and went off the road, caught air and hit a large tree on the passenger side.

