2 Dead, 2 Injured In Stabbings At Washington Recovery Home

Credit: MGN

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a weekend stabbing incident at a home in Washington for people who are recovering from addiction.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody after law enforcement officers arrived at the residence in Bremerton late Sunday.

Responding deputies and a Washington State Patrol trooper found the man crawling in brush, holding a knife.

He was detained without incident.

The office says the man received treatment for minor injuries before being booked into the Kitsap County Jail on counts of murder and assault.