2 Children Dead, 6 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Montreal Day Care

February 8, 2023 9:35AM PST
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) – Police in Laval, Quebec, say two children are dead and six children have been hospitalized after a city bus crashed into a day care north of Montreal on Wednesday.

A 51-year-old employee of the bus service has been arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide, said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokesperson, “As of now, we don’t know the motive of the crime,” she said.

