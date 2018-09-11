2 Alarm Fire Destroys Southeast Auto Tech Shop

PORTLAND, Ore.–At 12:46am PF&R crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at 8633 SE Stark. The first engines and trucks to arrive at the location found a 40’x80’ metal clad auto repair shop fully engulfed in flames. Incident Commanders immediately called for a 2nd alarm to provide much needed additional fire engines and ladder trucks to deal with the large building and fire load. Fire crews had to maintain a defensive fire attack method as there was no way to make entry into the building. There is an attached residence to this business but fortunately the one adult male occupant made it out safely. Fire Investigators are at the scene and have determined the building to be a near total loss. The one adult male resident will be displaced from his home for now. No cause has been determined. One pet cat is yet to be found but believed to be ok. No injuries resulted from the incident.