      Breaking News
Flash Flood Warning issued for Multnomah County

One Person Missing After Landslide In Columbia Gorge

Jan 13, 2021 @ 7:08am
Photo: Mult Co Sheriff

Multnomah County, Ore. — A landslide very early Wednesday morning went through the community of Dodson.  The community about 4 1/2 miles east of Multnomah Falls is home to about 1,000 people.

About 5:30 Wednesday morning, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice to the small community via Twitter.

First responders say the area to too unstable to send in rescue crews.

About 7:00 am Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced there is one person missing.

This is a Breaking News Story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

 

