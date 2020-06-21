190 New Cases In Oregon, Including 84 Reported In Multnomah County
Portland, Ore. – Almost 200 new people reportedly have Coronavirus in Oregon. The biggest jump of new cases is in Multnomah county. 190 new cases were reported statewide on Sunday, at least 84 of those are around the Portland area. Washington county has 22 new people infected, and Umatilla county reported 34 more. One new Oregonian has died from Covid-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 190. A 93-year-old woman died at her home in Clackamas county on Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 6,937. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).
One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.