19-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Running Social Media Drug Distribution

Portland, Ore. — Nineteen-year-old Averi Rose Dickinson, a resident of Damascus, Oregon, is facing federal drug charges for allegedly running a social media drug distribution service targeting minors in and around Portland. Dickinson has been charged with conspiring to distribute and distributing controlled substances, as well as possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, the FBI began investigating Dickinson in January 2023 after discovering her drug distribution service called “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” which operated on social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Telegram. She allegedly took and fulfilled orders for various illegal narcotics, including cocaine, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, marijuana, and counterfeit pills. Investigators found that Dickinson had been running the service for up to three years and identified her as part of a larger drug distribution chain associated with multiple juvenile drug overdoses.

On June 14, 2023, federal warrants were executed at Dickinson’s residence and vehicle in Damascus. Law enforcement seized quantities of cocaine, ketamine, marijuana, and counterfeit Xanax bars, along with $3,000 in cash, a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, an AR-style assault rifle, and a bulletproof vest. Dickinson admitted to investigators that approximately 50% of her drug distribution clients were minors, and she employed minors as runners for delivering drugs.

Dickinson appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta and was ordered to be detained pending further court proceedings. The investigation involved the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF), and Portland Police Bureau. Scott M. Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, is prosecuting the case.