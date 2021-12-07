      Weather Alert

19-Year-Old Killed In North Portland Shooting Identified

Dec 7, 2021 @ 7:13am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed in North Portland this past Saturday night has been identified.

A vehicle pulled up to an officer and told them someone inside was shot.  The officer called for medical help and began CPR.  Paramedics also tried to save the person’s life.  He has been identified as 19-year-old Keion Howard.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on North Anchor Way near Harbour Drive.  They have not identified a suspect.

This was the city’s record 81st homicide of the year.

