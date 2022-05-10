189 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 189 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
20 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,650 new cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity is 11.7 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/YGf0JmvYE7 pic.twitter.com/9U3Xp5UOdw
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 10, 2022
