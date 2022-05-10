      Weather Alert

189 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 10, 2022 @ 3:27pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 189 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

20 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,650 new cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity is 11.7 percent.

