184 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 184 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday.
24 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,700 new cases and 1 more virus-related death.
The state’s test positivity rate is 9.9 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/3DiUGavCZR pic.twitter.com/gALpFPh5Nn
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 5, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/3DiUGavCZR pic.twitter.com/gALpFPh5Nn
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 5, 2022