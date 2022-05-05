      Weather Alert

184 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 5, 2022 @ 3:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 184 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday.

24 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,700 new cases and 1 more virus-related death.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.9 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 Reopens After 2020 Wildfires
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
Body Of 2nd Missing Kayaker Recovered
Salem Man On Life Support After Being Shot By Father
Connect With Us Listen To Us On