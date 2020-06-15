184 More Oregonians Test Positive For COVID-19, Four More Die From Virus
PORTLAND, Ore. – 184 more Oregonians have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.
99 of those tests and presumed cases are from an outbreak in Union County.
In Oregon, 5,625 people have now tested positive, 195 people are presumed to have the virus, and 170,316 people have tested negative.
The state Monday also reporting 4 new deaths, bringing the total tally to 180 deaths from the virus.
All four people lived in Clackamas County and all four had underlying medical conditions.
125 people remain in the hospital, while 19 people are on a ventilator. Over 2400 are considered fully recovered.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Umatilla (9), Union (99), Wasco (2), Washington (15), Yamhill (1).