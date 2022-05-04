      Breaking News
181 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 4, 2022 @ 3:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 181 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

28 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,500 new cases and 8 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.7 percent.

