181 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 181 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
28 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,500 new cases and 8 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 9.7 percent.
