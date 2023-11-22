KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

18 Year Old Scientist is Trying to Reduce the Cost of Medications

November 22, 2023 9:04AM PST
Photo courtesy of Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes

Rishab Jain isn’t your typical teenager.  He’s been working on a way to use AI to reduce the cost of medications for several years.  He just won The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes.  He’s from Portland, and in his first year at Harvard.   He’s very passionate about using biomedical engineering to help people.  His research led him to develop a new biomedical tool called ICOR which aims to enable the rapid production of vaccines and address the rising cost of pharmaceuticals.  You can hear more about his research here:

 

Jain was one of 25 young people to win the award this year.  The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes was established in 2001 by author T. A. Barron to honor young leaders ages 8 to 18 who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities, and the environment.

