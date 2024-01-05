18-Year-Old Arrested For November Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old

Salem, Ore. — On January 4, 2024, Marion County Circuit Court Judge Pro Tem Michael Wu arraigned 18-year-old Gage Jeremy Clark Adkins, on a Secret Indictment. Adkins is charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, relating to the death of a 15-year-old Salem resident.

Judge Wu, presiding over the arraignment, set no bail for the accused. The victim’s identity is withheld in accordance with investigatory considerations, and no further details regarding this decision are provided at this time.

Gage Jeremy Clark Adkins is scheduled for a status conference on February 6, 2024, at 1:00 pm in Marion County Circuit Court, with Judge James Edmonds presiding. The prosecution for the case is led by Deputy District Attorney Katie Suver.

(Published with assistance from AI)