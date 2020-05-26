18 More Positive Tests, No New Deaths From COVID-19 In Oregon
PORTLAND,Ore. – 18 more positive tests of COVID-19 in Oregon Tuesday, but no new reported deaths.
That brings the state’s total tallies to 3,879 positive tests and 148 deaths.
111,571 people have tested negative for the virus.
149 people remain hospitalized, while 17 of those people are on a ventilator.
1,937 people are considered fully recovered from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Crook (1), Marion (5), Multnomah (7), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).