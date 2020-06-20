      Weather Alert

178 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Oregon Saturday, 1 More Death

Jun 20, 2020 @ 12:13pm

Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 189 on Saturday as the Oregon Health Authority recorded 1 more death.

The state health agency also reported 178 more confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6,750.

The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Coos (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (1), Klamath (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (23), Linn (1), Malheur (6), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Umatilla (4), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), and Washington (37).

