171 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 6, 2022 @ 3:49pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 171 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

26 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,100 new cases and 8 more virus related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.5 percent.

