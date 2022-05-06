171 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 171 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
26 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,100 new cases and 8 more virus related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 9.5 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/cN6w7oTcQI pic.twitter.com/zznE7to9vu
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 6, 2022
