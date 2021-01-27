17,000 More Vaccine Doses Coming To Tri-County Region For Phase 1A
PORTLAND, Ore.- A day after the Tri-County region closed the vaccination sign-up survey for those in Phase 1A, the area learned it will receive 17,000 more doses than expected for those in that first phase.
Governor Kate Brown told County Chairs Wednesday morning the extra doses will arrive next week.
The region next week is already expecting 15,000 doses earmarked for educators.
Here’s how the doses will be distributed:
-
Each county will receive 2,000 doses each (6,000 total) for focused vaccination efforts within priority Phase 1a populations.
-
The remaining 26,000 doses will go to the partner health systems.
-
11,000 for regional Phase 1A vaccine efforts
-
15,000 for education/early learning efforts