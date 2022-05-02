168 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 168 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
29 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also recorded over 2,000 new cases and 3 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
The state’s test positivity rate is 9.4 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the three-day period from April 29 to May 1, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/U0k6Yx5v8f pic.twitter.com/54z5KlnEFH
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 2, 2022
