168 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

May 2, 2022 @ 3:11pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 168 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

29 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also recorded over 2,000 new cases and 3 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.4 percent.

