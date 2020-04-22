160 Million Americans Say They’re 3 Months Away From Running Out of Money
Are you running out of money? Do you plan to drink away–or give away–your stimulus check? How long can you financially survive before going broke? These are just some of the questions answered by everyday Americans in a new Wallethub survey. Here are just some of their findings:
- 84% of Americans want another wave of stimulus checks.
- 160 million Americans are less than three months away from running out of money.
- Almost 24 million Americans will buy drugs, alcohol or tobacco with their stimulus money.
- A third of Americans say they will donate part of their stimulus money to coronavirus relief.
- Around 56 percent of Americans don’t think people’s unemployment income should be more than their previous income.
- Millennials are 25 percent more likely than baby boomers to think that stimulus checks should only be given to people experiencing income loss.
- 70 percent of Americans believe that government help should only be given to businesses with a revenue loss.