16 Years for Salem Man in Kidnapping and Beating
By Grant McHill
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 12:36 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man has been sentenced to more than 16 years for robbing and beating a man with a wooden bat in a $20,000 kidnapping plot.

The Statesman-Journal reports Mario Huerta-Banuelos was sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted in February of kidnapping with the intent to injure and terrorize, and other charges.

He and wife Rosa Reyes-Castro were arrested in March 2018 by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Court documents say Huerta-Banuelos, Reyes-Castro, and another man took the victim to a house where the victim said Huerta-Banuelos hit him with a bat 50 times, breaking his arm and knee cap.

After their joint trial, Reyes-Castro was sentenced to over seven years in prison for kidnapping and coercion.

The victim told investigators he agreed to pay $20,000 in exchange for his freedom. His kidnappers drove him to a bank, took his wallet and let him go.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UPDATE: Eugene PD Identify Suspects in Officer-Involved-Shooting Headless Goat Left Outside Washington Mayor’s Home Washington State Senate OK’s Bill Backing Permanent Daylight Saving Time Wyden Says End Tax Breaks For College Donations Death Investigation In Columbia County Oregon Judge Faces Ethics Complaints
Comments