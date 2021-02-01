16-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Murdering Another Teenager
Courtesy: MGN
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Bremerton Police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death.
Police say friends drove the girl to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Bremerton just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
She was taken into the ER for stabilization and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Police contacted a 16-year-old suspect and placed her under arrest.
She was booked into the Kitsap Juvenile Detention Center.
Police say they are interviewing several witnesses.