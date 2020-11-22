Hillsboro Teen Killed In Crash Involving Cement Truck
Friday afternoon Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a traffic crash near SW Hillsboro Highway and SW Morilon Lane involving a sedan and and cement mixer truck.
Deputies arrived and found the driver of the sedan, 16 year old Manuel Perez-Luis of Hilsboro deceased.
Sheriff’s say that during the investigation deputies determined the Perez-Luis was driving south on SW
Hillsboro Highway when he lost control after a curve.
The driver of the cement truck was unable to stop and the cars crashed.
Deputies believe that Luis-Perez was speeding before the crash.
The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.