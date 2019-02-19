16 states sue President Donald Trump over emergency declaration for border wall
Feb 18, 2019 @ 5:47 PM

Mario Tama/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Sixteen states, including California, New Jersey and Nevada, sued President Donald Trump on Monday over his emergency declaration to open up funding for a border wall.

The lawsuit, which named the states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia as plaintiffs, seeks to block what it called the Trump Administration’s “unauthorized construction of the border wall, and any illegal diversion of Congressionally-appropriated funds.”

“Today, on Presidents Day, we take President Trump to court to block his misuse of presidential power. We’re suing President Trump to stop him from unilaterally robbing taxpayer funds lawfully set aside by Congress for the people of our states,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “For most of us, the Office of the Presidency is not a place for theatre.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom lambasted the president earlier this week when the White House

