16 Residents Displaced In Longview Apartment Fire
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Fire burned several apartments late Sunday night, leaving 16 residents without a place to stay.
A caller to 911 said a candle possibly sparked the fire at the Fairway Apartments on Pennsylvania Street. Everyone got out safely.
One apartment was destroyed. Another was heavily damaged and two others had mild smoke and water damage.
Firefighters are looking into the possibility that a candle sparked the blaze, but have not ruled out other possibilities.
The Red Cross is assisting residents with housing and other needs.