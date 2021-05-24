      Weather Alert

16 Residents Displaced In Longview Apartment Fire

May 24, 2021 @ 12:13pm

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Fire burned several apartments late Sunday night, leaving 16 residents without a place to stay.

A caller to 911 said a candle possibly sparked the fire at the Fairway Apartments on Pennsylvania Street.  Everyone got out safely.

One apartment was destroyed.  Another was heavily damaged and two others had mild smoke and water damage.

Firefighters are looking into the possibility that a candle sparked the blaze, but have not ruled out other possibilities.

The Red Cross is assisting residents with housing and other needs.

TAGS
Fairway Apartments fire Longview
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
Police Race To Portland Hospital Following Gang Retaliation Shooting
Person Shot And Killed During Incident With Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies
Homeless Sweeps Start Next Week In Portland