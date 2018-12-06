16 Possible Cases of Abuse Unity Center For Behavioral Health
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Dec 6, 2018 @ 6:15 AM

PORTLAND, Ore—Because of the lack of attention to the instances of abuse at Unity Center for behavioral health  criminal charges could be on the way.  state investigators tell oregon live Legacy health which oversees the center has mad significant improvements to the quality of care since the time period in question . A review was prompted back in August by a whistle blower,  some of the complaints involve repeated sexual assault.   Portland Police say they should have been notified about each abuse case.

