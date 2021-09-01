16 More Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19; Weekly Report Shows Continued Increases

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,178 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s 16 more than Tuesday.
358 of those patients are in an ICU bed.
That’s 36 more than yesterday.
The Oregon Health Authority says the state now has 52 available adult ICU beds and 326 available adult NON-ICU beds.
The OHA Wednesday also reports 2,827 new Cases and 23 more virus-related deaths.
733 of the new cases come from the Metro area.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (21), Clackamas (286), Clatsop (24), Columbia (21), Coos (57), Crook (19), Curry (27), Deschutes (209), Douglas (154), Grant (5), Harney (14), Hood River (20), Jackson (251), Jefferson (22), Josephine (120), Klamath (45), Lake (6), Lane (223), Lincoln (53), Linn (141), Malheur (85), Marion (254), Morrow (7), Multnomah (263), Polk (93),Sherman (5), Tillamook (26), Umatilla (79), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (18), Washington (184) and Yamhill (55).
WEEKLY COVID-19 REPORT SHOWS CONTINUED INCREASES:
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Between Monday August 23rd and Sunday, August 29th, cases rose by 10 percent from the previous week, hospitalizations jumped from 601 to 1,000, and deaths increased from 87 to 119.
Oregon’s percentage of positive tests increased to 12.4 percent.
