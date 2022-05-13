      Weather Alert

16 Fewer Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19 Friday

May 13, 2022 @ 3:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 210 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

That’s 16 fewer than Thursday.

28 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,700 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 10.4 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Pandemic
