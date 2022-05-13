16 Fewer Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19 Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. – 210 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s 16 fewer than Thursday.
28 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,700 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 10.4 percent.
