15th Annual “No Ivy Day” In Portland

I would say this is a noble effort. Bravo PPF! My mother is big into nature and gardening.
She would greatly appreciate people coming out for an effort like this and her influence has certainly rubbed off on me!
Here’s a look at English Ivy — so you know what it can do to natural AND developed areas.
The 15th Annual No Ivy Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Help restore your favorite park or natural area by removing invasive English ivy.
Make sure to sign up for a site.
Click here for more information and to sign up to volunteer at one of 16 ivy pulling sites around Portland.