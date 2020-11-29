1599 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 9 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 1599 new confirmed and presumptive cases COVID-19 as 74,120.
The agency also reported nine more deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 905.
According to the agency “The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (1), Columbia (18), Coos (4), Crook (9), Curry (2), Deschutes (78), Douglas (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (57), Jefferson (21), Josephine (14), Klamath (28), Lake (8), Lane (59), Lincoln (6), Linn (30), Malheur (20), Marion (126), Morrow (4), Multnomah (648), Polk (35), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (17), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (206), Yamhill (34).”