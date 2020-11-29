      Weather Alert

1599 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 9 New Deaths

Nov 29, 2020 @ 12:32pm

The Oregon Health Authority has reported 1599 new confirmed and presumptive cases COVID-19 as 74,120.

The agency also reported nine more deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 905.

According to the agency “The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (1), Columbia (18), Coos (4), Crook (9), Curry (2), Deschutes (78), Douglas (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (57), Jefferson (21), Josephine (14), Klamath (28), Lake (8), Lane (59), Lincoln (6), Linn (30), Malheur (20), Marion (126), Morrow (4), Multnomah (648), Polk (35), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (17), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (206), Yamhill (34).”

