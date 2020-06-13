158 New Cases Of Covid-19 In Oregon, 1 More Death
According to a press release sent out Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority one more person has fallen to COVID-19 in the state of Oregon, bringing the states death toll to 174.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness which brings the state total to 5,535.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (3), Jefferson (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (14), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (47), Polk (7), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14).