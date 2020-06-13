      Breaking News
Oregon Supreme Court Sides With Governor On “Stay Home” Order

158 New Cases Of Covid-19 In Oregon, 1 More Death

Jun 13, 2020 @ 3:18pm

According to a press release sent out Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority one more person has fallen to COVID-19 in the state of Oregon, bringing the states death toll to 174.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness which brings the state total to 5,535.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (3), Jefferson (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (14), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (47), Polk (7), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14).

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast