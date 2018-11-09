$150,000 Worth of Meth Seized

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Washington seized nearly 24 pounds (10.9 kilograms) of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 5.

The Columbian reports the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced the Oct. 31 seizure Thursday in a Facebook post.

Deputies pulled over the suspected vehicle about 10 a.m. on the freeway near 134th Street. A police dog trained to detect narcotics was requested during the stop.

The dog alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs, and the sheriff’s office says a search turned up an estimated street value of $147,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Authorities say deputies also found 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) of MSM, “a substance commonly added to methamphetamine to increase yield and profit.”

Three adults were inside the vehicle: Two men, one from Longview and the other from Portland, Oregon, and a woman from Vancouver.

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com