15,000 Gallons Of Wastewater Spills Into Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) – An operating error caused less than 15,000 gallons of wastewater to spill into Puget Sound.
The error happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday during routine testing at the West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle.
That’s according to King County’s Wastewater Treatment Division.
An emergency bypass gate opened for three minutes, allowing the overflow to spill.
The public is advised to avoid contact with the water at Discovery Park, which is near the sewage spill.
King County employees collected water samples Wednesday morning and posted signs near the outfall pipe
. King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles praised the treatment division for their fast action to stop the spill.