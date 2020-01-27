      Weather Alert

15 Years In Prison For Walton Stabber

Jan 27, 2020 @ 2:43pm
WALTON, Ore. (AP) – A man who stabbed an ex-girlfriend west of Eugene has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

KEZI-TV reports David Lucius pleaded guilty in court last week to first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and stalking.

He will also complete three years of post-prison supervision.

In October 2018, Lucius stabbed Adrienne Wurts over a dozen times when she met up with him to get her car title.

She says when he went to give her a hug, he started stabbing her and she fought back.

Wurts said Monday she hopes any woman in an abusive relationship realizes that it’s time to walk away.

