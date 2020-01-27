15 Years In Prison For Walton Stabber
?????????????????????????????????????????
WALTON, Ore. (AP) – A man who stabbed an ex-girlfriend west of Eugene has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
KEZI-TV reports David Lucius pleaded guilty in court last week to first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and stalking.
He will also complete three years of post-prison supervision.
In October 2018, Lucius stabbed Adrienne Wurts over a dozen times when she met up with him to get her car title.
She says when he went to give her a hug, he started stabbing her and she fought back.
Wurts said Monday she hopes any woman in an abusive relationship realizes that it’s time to walk away.